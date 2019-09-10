Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has directed government officials not to respond to ‘hostile’ comments by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole.

His Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, and Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Paul Ohonbamu, in a statement, said: “Governor Obaseki has ordered officials of the state not to join issues with the APC National Chairman, Oshiomhole, over the hostile comments credited to the former governor of the state.

“Obaseki said he is pursuing the path of peace for the sake of Edo people.

“The Edo State government observed at the weekend, leading to this week, very hostile statements credited to our revered National Chairman, Oshiomhole, across the various media platforms, including radio, television, newspapers and the social media.

“This onslaught against the governor and government of Edo State, widely publicised, has also been trailed by enquiries about the state government’s response to these attacks, from various stakeholders, both within and outside the country.

“Consequently, Governor Obaseki has instructed that no state actor, within Edo government, should make any comment whatsoever or join issues on the ensuing hostile comments and discussions.

“Obaseki said he has chosen to pursue the path of peace and reconciliation in dealing with these issues in the interest of the people of Edo State and our party, APC.”

Meanwhile, the Edo Peoples Movement (EPM), yesterday reacted to Governor Obaseki’s directive, saying the governor has no defence over what Oshiomhole said.

EPM, in a statement by one of its Co-convener and former attorney general and commissioner for Justice, Henry Idahagbon, said: “So, for them to issue such a statement is to further tell the world how empty the administration is in terms of tactics. But, the truth remains that the governor really has no defence over what Oshiomhole said because the facts are very clear.

“It is also a deceit on the part of the governor to say he does not want to react because he is pursuing peace. What peace is he pursuing when he is yet to issue fresh proclamation for the inauguration of the state Assembly. What peace is he pursuing when he is still sacking all government officials, council chairmen perceived to be loyal to Oshiomhole..”

In another development, Obaseki has urged corps members to avoid vices that could impede the country’s development.

He gave the charge at the closing ceremony of the 2019 Batch ‘B’ Stream II orientation course in Okada, Ovia North East Local Government Area of the state.

Represented by his deputy, Philip Shaibu, Obaseki told the corps members that with the present economic and political realities on ground, it is pertinent for them to play a complimentary role with the federal and state governments in placing the country back on right track.

“May I mention that the roles and responsibilities of our youths in the task of nation building cannot be overemphasised.

“The National Youth Service Corps has launched you into the mainstream of socio-economic development. “Your positive impact must be felt in all different sectors of the economy, most especially within your host communities in moving them from their present situation to the next level,” he said.