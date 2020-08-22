Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Edo State Governor and candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the upcoming September 19 governorship election, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has ordered the resuscitation of the Ewu Flour Mill Company in Esan Central Local Government Area of the State.

The Governor made the announcement on Saturday t Ewu amid jubilation while campaigning at Ward 7 and 8 of the Local Government.

Mr Obaseki promised to liaise with the plant’s investors, Prime Feed and Flour Mill Limited, to speed up work in the company which had been moribund for over three years.

‘I want to resuscitate Ewu Flour Mill. We have started work.

‘I have talked to the contractor,’ he said.

The company formerly known as Bendel Feed and Flour Mill was privatised when Edo and Delta States were created from the defunct Bendel State.

Workers in the company have had a running battle with the receiver of the company, M Igbokwe, the Asset Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON), and the new owners.

Addressing party members and supporters, Governor Obaseki explained that his administration has executed projects in the area, including the Ibore and Ewu gully erosion in Esan Central in the last four years, but that a lot more needed to be done.