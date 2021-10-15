From Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, immediate past governor of Edo State and then national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, Tony Okoroji, chairman, Board of Trustee, Copy Rights Association of Nigeria (COSON), and Tee Mac were among those who attended the lying in-state of the late musical icon, Professor Sir Victor Uwaifo in Benin City.

The state governor, Godwin Obaseki while giving his remarks at the Ogbe High Court of the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin, said the death of the musical icon, marked the end of an era in the music industry in the state.

He said as mark of honour to the icon, his government is going to name the Edo Creative Hub, when completed, after him.

Obaseki said the Hub is well equipped with the state-of-the-art musical equipment that would promote the entertainment industry in the state.

On the part of the immediate past governor of the state, Adams Oshiomhole, Professor Uwaifo was a man with the typical Edo spirit noting that he did not only entertained the people of the state but placed Edo State and Nigeria on the world map.

Oshiomhole said the musical legend was a self-made man believing that every young Edo is inspired by his work.

For Tony Okoroji, he said he has ordered that every event in Lagos be put on hold in honour of Sir Victor Uwaifo.

He said Uwaifo was a great musician who has made a name for himself and would be greatly missed by all.

Commenting also, Tee-Mac, said he knew the late Uwaifo far back 1970 and that he was a detribalised Nigerian who has a way of relating with everyone both great and small.

He however played his flute in his honour.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .