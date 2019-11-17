Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Edo State chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Col. David Imuse (rtd), has raised the alarm over the presence of thugs allegedly imported into the state by the Edo State Government to unleash mayhem on innocent citizens of the state particularly leaders of the APC in the state.

He listed some of those allegedly marked for elimination to include the National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, State Secretary of the party, Lawrence Okah, State chairman of the party, Col. Imuse, Henry Idahagbon, Samson Osagie amongst others.

Col. Imuse further alleged that weapons and machetes have been imported into the state and handed over to thugs to attack any of the leaders opposed to the governor, adding that armed thugs have taken over the state secretariat of the APC in the last one week, just as he disclosed that thugs have been camped in different local government areas with instruction to attack loyal members of the party where they are holding their meetings.

“Thugs are being mobilizing every day at the Benin Airport where they were given instruction to attack the convoy of our national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole anytime he arrives Benin City. Their intention is to create panic amongst our members so they will not be able to hold their political meetings.

“The Edo State government wants to create a chaotic situation in the state ahead the 2020 governorship election. But we will not join them in their mischief rather we will resist any attempt to cow our people into joining the opposition party, like the governor and his cohorts are planning. We call on the IGP to help flush out the thugs they imported into the state and the weapons they have stocked in our state secretariat. This is a sincere appeal”, the statement said.

But reacting the allegations, the Special Adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki on Media and Communication Strategy, Crusoe Osagie, said Edo State is safe and peaceful because all the thugs including Imuse have migrated to Abuja