Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State on Monday visited President Muhammadu Buhari and presented his expression of interest form for his re-election bid on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The visit is coming ahead of the governorship primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scheduled for this month.

Governor Obasaki, who briefed State House correspondents on the purpose of the visit said: ‘Even though President Buhari is a father, it will be wrong to assume or take things for granted so I have to formally inform him.’

The governor also said over 300,000 of the Edo indigenes had been screen for COVID-19 out of the 500,000 targets set by the government.

He also vowed to ensure that the killers of the 100-level student of the University of Benin, Uwaila Omozuwa, are tracked and brought to justice, describing the crime as heinous.