The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has called on leaders and residents of Agbede in Etsako West Local Government Area of the state to provide his administration with 10 hectares of land where a trailer park will be constructed to improve economic activities in the area.

The governor also promised to construct more roads and other infrastructural facilities to better the welfare and livelihood of the people.

Obaseki, who is the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), gave the assurance during his re-election campaign rally in the region.

Addressing party faithful in Ward 7, Agbede, the governor thanked the people for their support over the last three years and eight months, promising to sustain the development in the area if re-elected.

“The number of trailers that pass or park here on a daily basis is up to 1,000 and if I am given 10 hectares of land, I will build a trailer park and these drivers will patronise your business and this will consequently improve economic activities.

“This election is for our freedom; freedom from oppression and god-fatherism. It is an election that will free us from selfish and self-centered politicians in the state”, he said.

At Ward 6 in Jagbe, Obaseki commended the electorate for voting for him overwhelmingly in the last election, ensuring that he won all seven units in the ward.

He however reassured that his administration will not relent in bringing more infrastructural projects to the area, especially roads.

“I have done the designs of some of your important roads; we have started with the bridge and immediately we complete it, we will commence work on the roads.

“We have invested in healthcare system in Edo State; we have started the Edo Health Improvement Programme (EDOHIP), where we have stable electricity, water and qualified health officers for our people”, Obaseki added.