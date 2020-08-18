The Edo State Governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday, kicked off his ward-to-ward reelection campaign in Edo Central Senatorial District, with a visit to the traditional rulers of Illushi and Ifeku communities Island, His Royal Highness, Sunny Eye and Anuka Peter, respectively, to seek their royal blessings ahead of the election in the state.

The governor, who was accompanied by his deputy and running mate, Comrade Philip Shaibu and members of the Edo PDP campaign team, assured the people of Illushi and Ifeku communities that his administration will address the security challenge facing the people of the area.

Obaseki said the people of Ward 9, which is made up of Illushi and Ifeku communities, are dear to his heart as his administration is concerned about the security challenges facing the area and determined to resolve it.

“I want to secure the lives and property of the people here. My administration has decided to build a Marine Police post to secure the area. We have also purchased gun boats which will be given to the police to secure the people.

“We have noticed that there are no internal roads and the area is ravaged by erosion; we will address the issues. We will also improve agriculture in the area and empower the youths.

“The Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (EDOBEST) programme is reforming the educational system; Illushi and Ifeku communities will also benefit from the programme. We will ensure that youths of this area have the right skills to be independent and contribute efficiently to the state’s development.