Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has provided support and safe space for the training and empowerment of over 77,000 people across the 18 local government areas of the state.

Focal Person, Edo State Social Investment Programme, Osayuwamen Aladeselu, who disclosed this to journalists in Benin, said the governor has, in the last three years and seven months, embarked on people-oriented projects and programmes aimed at improving the quality of lives of majority of Edo people.

“Lives are being changed on a daily basis and families are experiencing the developmental strides of Governor Obaseki. Now, the majority of the people are reaping from the dividends of good governance and most of them now feel the government actually cares about them.

“It is not just about infrastructure like roads and buildings but about the lives of the people, which is one of the thematic pillars of this administration.

“Whether it is coming from the Federal Government, an international organisation or wherever it is coming from, the fact is that Governor Obaseki has a vision to improve the quality of lives of Edo people. He is able to tap, bring in and sustain the vision and bring development to our state to make sure lives of many are touched.

“There is no aspect of human life that has not been touched,” she said.