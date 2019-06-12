Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has approved the release of eight persons convicted for various crimes, in the exercise of his prerogative of mercy in line with the recommendation of the Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy.

In a statement, Secretary, Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy, Mrs. Joyce Ugbodaga, said the action is in exercise of powers conferred on the governor under section 212 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended.

She said: “This is to inform the public that Governor Obaseki, in exercise of the powers conferred on him under section 212 of the 1999 Constitution , as amended, approved the immediate and unconditional release of some prison inmates on the recommendation of the Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy.

The freed inmates include Abu Dennis Ulubeka (m), Tirimisiyu Adebayo (m), Tajudeen Fabiyi (m) and Olufemi Ajayi (m).

Others are Charles Omowunmi (m), Kalu Ojeh (m); Mattew Idoko (m) and Robinson James (m).

Those whose death sentences were commuted to life include Okechukwu Maraire (m,), Osamede Abbey (m), Godwin Alao (m), Monday Iyalekhue (m), Osaretin Idehen (m), Omokefe Alao (M), Okechukwu Okafor (M), Ifeanyi Okafor (m) and Sunday Odion (M).

She said the prison authorities have been directed to release the freed inmates with immediate effect.