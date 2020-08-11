The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday, resumed his ward-to-ward campaign for re-elections, saying that he will vehemently resist forces fighting to stop his people-centric projects in the state.

Speaking at the palace of the Oliola of Anegbette in Etsako Central Local Government Area of the state, His Royal Highness (HRH) Ugbodaga Yakubu, Governor Obaseki said he had come to seek prayers and support ahead of the election, as he did for his first term.

“My visit to your palace is part of my electioneering campaign. This place is a traditional place for me. You adopted me during my first electioneering campaign. You gave me your royal blessings and I won in the election. I am here again to seek your blessings and support.

“I want to assure you that Anegbette will receive more developmental projects in my second term, despite the current economic challenges across the world”, the governor promised.

At Anegbette Wards 9 and 10, the governor said: “We have built a power plant in Benin City and will replicate the same here. Without roads, electricity and good industries, it will be difficult to develop our state. Our government is all about development and that is what we have done in the last three years and eight months.

“We have people fighting us because they want to stop our resolve to develop Edo State, but we are ever ready to ensure the development train continues non-stop. You need to come out en-masse, vote and protect your votes to ensure we come out successful in the election, so we can continue on the path of development. This election is all about progress”.

Also speaking, Chairman of the Edo PDP Campaign Council, Chief Dan Orbih, accused the candidate of the APC, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, as the one behind the collapse of Bendel Brewery and Edo Line while he served as Secretary to Edo State Government.