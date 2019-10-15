Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, yesterday, sacked another set of political appointees. This time, those affected were officials at the local government councils, among them Special Advisers, Senior Special Assistants, Secretary to Local Government and Supervisory Councillors.

The governor early this month sacked over 300 political appointees in what is considered an effort to sweep fifth columnists out of the government ahead of the party nomination and election in 2019.

Four council chairmen, Eghe Ogbemudia, Egor; Patrick Aguinede, Esan West; Alhaji Yakson Musa, Etsako West; and Alhaji Aremiyau Momoh, Etsako East were similarly suspended by the governor for alleged corrupt activities.

One of the local government appointees from Owan East affected by yesterday’s sack, Mr. Godwin Imoudu, confirmed receiving his sack letter.

Meanwhile, Governor Obaseki and President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, inspected ongoing work at the Dangote Jetty and Port on the Lekki axis of Lagos State.

The port serves as an inspiration for the Benin River Port, being developed by the Edo State Government and China Harbour Engineering Company Limited.

The governor, said issues discussed during the inspection was how Dangote’s port would be linked to the Benin River Port to supply petrochemical products to the port in Benin.

The Benin River Port is also expected to serve as a sister port to the Lekki Deep Seaport.