Edo Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has called for probe into the utilisation of the N20 billion emergency funds allegedly expended by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) on projects in the state in the last six months.

He also stated that the state government is exploring the option of suing contractors handling the Commission’s projects for delivering sub-standard projects, which caused flooding in parts of the state.

The governor said this while receiving the House of Representatives Ad-Hoc Committee on abandoned NDDC projects in the state, in Benin City, the state capital.

Obaseki noted that the state government will stop NDDC contractors from executing sub-standard projects as there is a need for synergy between the state government and NDDC in delivering quality projects.

“This kind of action is embarrassing to our administration and causing us political problems as our citizens are confused about the roads we are constructing and the sub-standard roads executed by NDDC contractors.

“I have instructed the state’s Solicitor-General to begin the process to take legal action against NDDC contractors, who execute sub-standard work in the state, particularly the contractor who handled the project on Apostolic Street off Sokponba Road, which led to flooding in the area. We will blacklist them.

“I am surprised that the NDDC management is here as I invited them months ago when I received complaints about the quality of work done by their contractors but they ignored the invite. There is no need having NDDC in the state when they have total disregard for the state government.”

He said the interim management of the NDDC claimed that N256 billion was spent on emergency project work, out of which N20 billion was spent in Edo State in the last six months.

Director, Edo State Office of the NDDC, Mr. Gbubemi Ogor, said the Commission agreed with the position of the Governor on NDDC projects in the state.