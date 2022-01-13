From Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday, sent the names of seven commissioner-nominees to the Edo State House of Assembly for confirmation.

He also appointed Lady Uwa Osunbor as Special Adviser, Political, Edo South and approved the appointment of thirteen (13) new Permanent Secretaries.

In a statement, Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie Esq., said while the appointment of the Special Adviser takes immediate effect, the Commissioner-nominees will await screening and confirmation from the Edo State House of Assembly.

The commissioner-nominees whose names have been forwarded to the Edo State House of Assembly include: Chris Nehikhare, Omololu Ojehomo O., Braimoh Afie, Stephen Idenhenre, Osasere Evbuomwan, Donald Okogbe and Bamidele Obaitan.

The newly appointed Permanent Secretaries include: Peter Aikhoumobhogbe; Iserhienhien Edamwen Efe; Grace Osaro Aihie; Osaro Washington Abbe; Bose J. Igbinobaro; Anelu Julius Osemen; Asemota Osagie Uyi and Gilbert Egwakhide.

Others are Asibor Omokhegbele Lucky; Felicia Edwards; Ifueko Alufokhai; Osikhena Omo Ojior and Toritseju Onaiwu

Ogie noted that the appointment of the Permanent Secretaries takes immediate effect.