Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A group on the platform of Forum of Concerned Uzairue Citizens (FCUC), yesterday, said the Jattu Progressive Union (JPU), erred in its claim of allegedly endorsing Governor Godwin Obaseki and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, on behalf of the entire Uzairue clan, for second term.

This was contained in a statement signed by FCUC President, Mallam Abdulkadiri Suleiman and made available to newsmen in Benin.

“It regards the posture of JPU leaders as unethical and disrespectful to the Uzairue traditional council and repugnant for a village in Uzairue to claim it acted on behalf of an entire clan in such a sensitive issue all in a bid to show solidarity to the deputy governor who hails from a village within the clan,” the group.

The group alleged that Shaibu’ kinsmen under the auspices of JPU had, in a letter to Governor Obaseki and signed by its chairman, Rev. Felix Oshionebo with other executive members, erroneously said Uzairue clan has endorsed the duo of Obaseki and Shaibu ticket for a second term in office.

It said the letter had generated condemnation by the Uzairue people who felt the union went beyond its bounds to be speaking for the clan which was considered as impersonation and heresy.