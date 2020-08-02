Tony Osauzo, Benin

Alleged failure by Governor Godwin Obaseki to adequately fund his re-election campaign has pitched his deputy, Philip Shaibu, against him, with Shaibu reportedly saying that Obaseki was not serious about winning the September19 governorship election.

Trouble was said to have started after Governor Obaseki made his opening remarks at the leadership meeting which was also attended by the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, Charles Idahosa and Sen. Domingo Obende. The governor was said to have urged key members of his cabinet to deepen their commitment to the goal of defeating the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming election.

‎It was learnt that after the governor’s remarks, Shaibu raised his hand to speak. He was said to have told the governor in plain language that he (Obaseki) had not shown any seriousness to win the election, stressing that different committees set up in the past two weeks were yet to be funded.

Shaibu lamented that the APC has been engaged in serious campaigns while nothing was happening in the People Democratic Party (PDP) camp.

“We have been sitting here doing nothing while Oshiomhole is all over the town; we are losing members every day and all we do is setting up committees every day without funding. I will not take this nonsense and you pushed me into fighting a man that made me what I am today, yet all we are seeing everyday is committees with no funding.

But reacting to the incident the Special Adviser to Governor Obaseki on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said there was no clash between Governor Obaseki and his deputy, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu.

In a statement, Osagie said the falsehood could only have emanated from the APC rumour mill.

“The lie that there was a clash between the governor and his deputy should be dismissed in its entirety. Whatever incident they allude to only exists in the imagination of the purveyors.”