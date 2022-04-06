From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The wife of Edo State Governor and Chairperson, Edo State Gender-Based Violence Management Committee, Betsy Obaseki, Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu and the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of the State, Wole Iyamu, indicated on Wednesday the state will deal ruthlessly with the gender violence offenders regardless of their social standing.

They declared this during a press conference held by the Edo State Gender-Based Violence Management Committee-Edo-GBVMC at the new Festival Hall, Government House, Benin City, to express their satisfaction with the recent court judgment secured by the committee.

Recall that a Magistrate Court at Ebvouriaria had sentenced one Michael Ogoke, 57, to 14 years imprisonment without an option of a fine for raping a 7-year-old girl in Benin City.

The governor’s wife said the outcome of the recent judgment has spurred the committee to keep on waging the war against gender-based violence in the state.

‘I keep saying conviction, conviction and at the end of our work. When we get a conviction, we are energized and we are happy”, she said, adding that with the judgment, it is now crystal clear that there is no hiding place for any person who is indulging in any form of gender-based violence,’ Mrs Obaseki stated.

The Edo First Lady noted that with the sanity that has begun to prevail in the state in regards to efforts against rape and other related abuses against the girl-child, it will also spread across the country.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Responding to the question on a settlement out of court, Mrs Obaseki said a rape case is a case against the state and that if the parents of the victim suggested an out-of-court settlement, the state will take over the case, stressing that it is a crime against the state in itself.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Deputy Governor Shaibu expressed satisfaction that the fight against rape has yielded positive results.

He said the state government will stop at nothing to ensure that the lives of the citizens of the state are protected, especially the girl-child, pointing out that the state has set the pace for others to follow with the recent court judgment.

In his comments, Attorney General and Commissioner Iyamu thanked the Ministry of Justice for standing on the side of the people.

He said the state will not negotiate or withdraw any case against any offenders of Gender Based Violence and that the ministry will pursue such cases to the letter.