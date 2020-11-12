Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki began his second term, yesterday, following his swearing in by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Esther Edigin.

At the event held at the Tennis Court ground of Samuel Ogbemdia Stadium in Benin City, Aide-de-Camp to the governor, superintendent of police and another security personnel collapsed.

The ADC was immediately carried out of the podium by security personnel before being resuscitated by a team led by former Commissioner for Health, Dr. Patrick Okundia. It was leant that he slumped due to exhaustion. Obaseki’s deputy, Philip Shaibu was also sworn in for a second term.

Speaking after taking his oath of office, Obaseki said his re-election represented a new hope for the people.

“It is pertinent to state that there are many sides to the victory we are relishing today. Aside the fact that it restores hope in democracy as a form of participatory government, our victory also offers an opportunity for us to bridge the gap between a challenged past and a promising future. The unfortunate crisis we have had to endure as a people over the decades has led to deep divisions which has resulted in inequality, injustice, underdevelopment, poverty, insecurity and unequal distribution of opportunities.

“However, this is the time to heal. We are kith and kin with a common destiny. Let us now stop dwelling on the past. It is now time to take our collective destinies in our own hands as Edo people and commence the arduous task of Making Edo Great Again (MEGA). Acting together, as a people propelled by a common zeal in pursuit of progress and advancement, there is nothing Edo people cannot overcome if they have a consensus on how to move the state forward. What we need is what I call a unity template, with which to overcome our challenges.The unity template has the ability to help us respond to the economic consequences of the pandemic, to deal with our challenges of insecurity and underdevelopment and to put us on a path to Making Edo Great Again.”

The governor said his second term would be used to consolidate and bring about a better Edo for the benefit of the people.

“Before 2025, Edo State will develop and grow its digital economy and operate a digital government.

“The digital government we are building will plug into the new digital age and would ensure we deliver better and efficient services to all our citizens. In realising our vision as reflected in the MEGA manifesto, we will focus on the following priorities areas:

“Grow our Social Sector by constantly improving our Education, Healthcare System, provision of social security and safety nets, caring for the vulnerable and the disadvantaged in our state. Rapidly develop our critical energy, housing, digital and road Infrastructure, which provides a framework to drive inclusive growth.

“Build the Economy and drive Industrialization, Trade and Investment, to solidify our state’s status as the choice investment destination in the country. Preserve the Environment and Public Utilities, to make our state more functional and adapt to the challenges of climate change and rural-urban migration.

“Our major drive will be the clean and green Edo initiative and sustaining our campaign to plant trees and restore the forest.”