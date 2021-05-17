The Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki has again shown his golfing skills at the Benin Club Golf Section (BCGS) 2021 Captain’s Inaugural Amateur Open Golf Tournament held over the weekend in Edo State.

The tournament organised by the BCGS Captain, Mayer Ologbosere was part of the yearly golf event hosted by the new captain to launch himself into the realm of leadership position as the number one golfer in the section.

The tournament that teed-off with over 150 golfers across Nigeria lived up to the expectation of the participants who graciously played the game of their lives in order to emerge victorious.

Played at the BCGS golf course, GRA, Benin City, Ojomo was adjudged the overall best winner with a resounding net score of 72 having played a total of 82 gross, thus winning the trophy and other prizes.

In the same vein, Governor Obaseki playing handicap 19 played better game on the day with an astonishing 91 gross to settle for 72 net and thus declared winner in the men’s category ahead of Hon. V. Emuakhagbon with the same 72 net but was beaten on count back.