Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, was conspicuously absent from the 7th annual Okpekpe 10km marathon road race which held in Okpekpe, Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo State.‎

His absence may not be unconnected to the simmering crisis in the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Obaseki has consistently denied rumour of lingering in the party, dismissing it as the handiwork of politicians seeking appointments in Abuja.

However, the annual event was devoid of the usual glamour, as Obaseki failed to show up, while his predecessor, Adam Oshiomhole, ran a solo VIP race, tagged: “APC Race”, departure from the past.

The State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu and Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, ran alongside other political office holders as well as other stalwarts of the party in the state. The Minister of Youths and Sports, Solomon Dalung, also participated in another race.

The first VIP race led by the Deputy Governor took off at 8:45, while that of the APC with Oshiomhole as the only key participant took off at 9:30.