Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has sworn-in eight new judges appointed to serve in the State High Court, assuring the judiciary of his administration’s support.

The governor stated this while addressing the new judges during their swearing-in ceremony at Government House, Benin City.

He congratulated the judges and urged them to carry out their duties without fear or favour as their appointment is from God and not any man.

Obaseki said his administration had taken a step further in making Edo one of the judicial hubs in the country, stating, “without law and order and security we will not be able to attract the required level of investment to create the jobs and provide the social economic activities which we have promised our people.”

The new judges are Aziegbemhin Williams Idemudia, Igho Braimoh, Esohe Bazuaye,Etinosa Gloria Adekanmbi, Hassana Garuba Oshione, Theresa Irenonsen Eghe-Abe, Ogbevoen Rachel Aiteseme and Itsueli Mary Enoredia.

Responding on behalf of the new judges, Idemudia assured that they would uphold the principle of justice and stand against corruption and impunity.