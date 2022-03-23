From Fred Itua, Abuja
Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, yesterday, said his administration is taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to leapfrog investments in technology and healthcare infrastructure, boost job creation and fast track the economic development in the state.
He said investment opportunities and job creation were key in addressing the challenges with large population of young people who are under pressure and want to migrate outside of Nigeria in search of greener pastures.
Obaseki stated this in his presentation at the annual Smart City Mayors’ Summit in Taipei, Taiwan.
The summit’s theme borders on how cities are leading digital transformation of industries by building digital infrastructure.
Obaseki was the only African invited to the summit which had innovative city leaders from France, the United Kingdom, Poland, Belgium, Malaysia, Czech Republic, Lithuania and Taiwan, among others.
The Edo Governor who joined the event virtually said COVID-19 pandemic taught the state how to take opportunities to build infrastructure.
“Benin City has about 2,000 square kilometres of land and our aspiration is to first plan our cities, take advantage of the post-COVID-19 period to build infrastructure.”
