Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, yesterday, called on corps members to make their impact felt in all sectors of the nation’s economy in view of moving it to the next level.

He gave the charge during the closing ceremony of the 2019 Batch “C” stream II orientation course at the National Youth Service Corps Orientation camp, Okada, Ovia North East Local Government Area of the state.

“Your positive impact must be felt in all different sectors of the economy, most especially within your host communities, in moving them from their present situation to the next level,” he said.

The governor represented by his deputy, Philip Shaibu, said the roles and responsibilities of the youths in the task of nation building cannot be over emphasised. He said the scheme has launched them into the mainstream of socio-economic development of the country.

The governor said it is important for them to know their complimentary role in nation building is needed at this crucial time when the nation is faced with both political and economic challenges.

He further tasked them to be part of the positive change by shunning all forms of vices that could impede the development of the nation.

Earlier, the state coordinator of the scheme, Adebayo Ojo, said the corps members have, within the period of their camping, demonstrated a great deal of discipline, courage, resilience and responsibility by being amenable to training and prompt response to all camp activities.

He said with their performance, they have proven beyond reasonable doubts that Nigerian youths, given the right training and support, can attain the expected dream, vision and objectives of the founding fathers of the scheme.

He expressed hope that the corps members would harness all their positive proclivities for the accelerated development of the state and that of the country.