Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday, tasked corps members posted to serve in the state to join hands with his government to bring about rapid developments in the state.

He gave the charge on the occasion of the official swearing-in ceremony of the 2019 batch ‘C’ stream I orientation course in Okada, Ovia North East Local Government Area of the state.

He said the contributions of the scheme particularly in Edo state has over the years, impacted positively on the people and the development of the rural areas through various community development projects embarked on by their predecessors.

The governor who was represented by the Commissioner of Youths and Special Duty, Mr. Damian Lawani, reminded the corps members that some of their colleagues who served their fatherland meritoriously were conferred with prestigious State and Presidential Honours awards in the past, stressing that the state also has the tradition of rewarding excellence among corps members who distinguished themselves, through the execution of community development services.

The governor further called on the corps members to reciprocate the kind gestures by joining hands with his government in repositioning the state.

“I expect you to reciprocate these gestures by joining hands with the government in the developmental strides that is on course”, he said.

‎In his speech, the state NYSC coordinator, Mr Clement Ojo, said the corps members would be posted to specific areas of critical needs for the enhancement of rural health care delivery, education, rural infrastructure and agricultural development in the various parts of the state for their national service.

Ojo said their posting to these key areas was aimed at partnering with the state government towards ensuring rural development, national integration and youth empowerment.

He thanked the state government for taking steps to ensure the completion of the project as soon as possible just as he also appreciated the government’s usual financial commitments to the scheme in the state.