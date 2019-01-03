In a view to break the monopoly of Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) and address the endless cycle of darkness foisted on electricity consumers in the state, Governor Godwin Obaseki on Wednesday, visited the 55 Megawatts CCETC-Ossiomo Power plant as the facility prepares to commence commercial operation.

Addressing journalists after inspecting facilities and progress of work at the CCETC Clean Power/Ossiomo Power Plant, in Ologbo, near Benin City, Obaseki said the first phase of the project will be commissioned in April and would make more electricity available for distribution in the state.

READ ALSO Air Peace commences flight operations at MMA 2

He said the construction of transmission lines to deliver the power from the site to the city centre would soon commence, as the first set of equipment for the project would arrive from China in the first quarter of this year.