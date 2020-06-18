From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Governor Godwin Obaseki’s long awaited formal defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has been scheduled to take place on Friday at the party’s Secretariat in Benin City.‎

Party leaders and supporters had thronged the Secretariat on Thursday, expecting the governor’s arrival when information came that the event has been shifted to Friday.

South South National Vice Chairman of the PDP, Chief Emmanuel Ogidi who confirmed this in Benin City, also confirmed that the party’s governorship primaries originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday, have been shifted to next week Tuesday, June 23.

Officials of the PDP had been engaged in complex negotiations with Obaseki and top officials of his government ahead of his defection in the last few days.

Details and terms of the negotiations could not be ascertained at press time.