From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Edo State governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, yesterday, extolled the sterling quality of Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, the Esama of Benin Kingdom, saying he is a source of inspiration to them all.

He gave the commendation while speaking with newsmen at the residence of the Esama of Benin Kingdom shortly after the yearly Morning Dew service organized at the instance of the Esama himself.

Mr. Obaseki said the nation needs an elder-statesman like Igbinedion who they will always run to for direction noting that he (Igbinedion) has been a source of inspiration to them all.

“We pray for a leader like Igbinedion who has been a source of inspiration to us and providing leadership and directions.

“So I am here this morning to wish Chief and his household a happy and prosperous New Year”, he said.

Earlier in his message titled “My Year of Greater Glory” taken from Haggai 2: 9, the Senior Pastor, God’s Historic Chapel, Stephen Chika, called on Nigerians to sharpen their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to get the right leaders that will steer the ship of the country in the right direction.

“I want everybody here seated to sharpen his or her PVC because the time has come for you to decide the fate of this nation.

“There are people sitting on the glory of this nation but I am here to let you know that God’s greater glory will take over the affairs of this country”, he said.

He said in 2023, the lord is looking for visionary leaders noting that they are still abound in the country and that Nigerians should use their PVCs to get them on board.

“We still have some good leaders in this country that are affecting the lives of people and we need to single them out and get them in the ship”, Pastor Chika said.

Chika averred further that the Esama is a replica of God on earth, stressing that he single handedly built a Catholic church in Okada.

He called on all Nigerians to return to God in sincerity in order to experience His greater glory.

In his goodwill message, the parish priest of St. Paul Catholic Church, Rev. Fr. Edwin Omorogbe said Nigerians need a rescuer in 2023 and that they should always look up to God, adding that He will always show up when He is being called upon.

On his part, Chief Igbinedion, on whose stance the Morning Dew service was held, said the month of January is the beginning of ever year while December climaxes it, stressing that base on that, it was imperative to begin the year with prayers to God.

“We started the year well and we are going to end it well.

“We have disembarked. I have always said January is to begin a journey, December is to disembark from a journey.

“I thanked everybody that has come and may God bless you all”, he said.

In her vote of thanks, Lady Cheery Igbinedion, wife of Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, admired her husband’s dedication and commitment to the things of God which she said humbled her so much.

She called on Nigerians to always look onto God in their difficult times noting that He has always shown up whenever they (the household of Igbinedion) call on Him in their difficult times.