Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has tasked media professionals to interrogate former political leaders, seeking re-election, of their stewardship when they were in power.

Obaseki said such interrogation is necessary, especially as politicians intensify campaigns ahead of the general election.

He made the call during a courtesy visit by the newly-elected executive members of the Edo State Council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), at Government House, in Benin, yesterday.

Describing the mass media as agenda setters for the government and watchdog of the society, he noted: “We expect you to interrogate all our policies and actions and understand the rationale behind what we are doing especially ahead of the general election.”

The governor tasked his guests to ask politicians seeking reelection into political offices what they did with the political power they were entrusted with in the past.

He said his administration has created empowerment opportunities for Edo people and residents and currently restoring hope of a better life in the people, with the huge investment in infrastructure and human development.

He said: “With about 63 percent of the state’s population below 32 years of age, my administration decided to prioritise youths empowerment, so they can be productive, through several initiatives that would equip them for the challenges of today and the future.”

He argued that political power should be used to improve the wellbeing of the people and maintained that in the era of technology, with offerings such as social media, “people cannot be fooled because information travel faster than light.”

He assured members of the NUJ that his administration will continue to partner the union to ensure it succeeds in its tasks, and promised to donate a bus to the union to ease its members’ logistics, especially as the elections draw closer.

Earlier, the chairman of the Edo State Council of NUJ, Roland Osakue, said the union has been monitoring the developmental strides of the Obaseki led-administration and commended the impact the government has made in all sectors of the state.