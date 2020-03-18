Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo is to be named the 2020 Skysports Governor of the Year for the giant stride recorded in sports development in the state and beyond.

Moses Ebahor, Chairman, organising Committee/Managing Consultant Skysport Media Award 2020, said at a news briefing in Abuja.

Ebahor said that the award would be bestowed on the governor on March 25 at the forthcoming Skysports re-launch in Benin City, Edo.

He explained that the governor was considered for the award because of the total transformation of the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium in preparation for the National Sports Festival (NSF) which had now been postponed due to coronavirus.

“When you look at what other governors did in 2019, you will agree with me that he is standing tall with the renovation of that massive infrastructure for use in Edo State and the nation at large,” he said

He noted that the award earlier planned to coincide with the 20th edition of the NSF would still hold in spite of the postponement of the sports fiesta.

“The event will be one of the best in Nigeria as the Award is to honour personalities in sports administration, Athletes, Coaches and corporate organisations who have contributed to sports development in the state and Nigeria at large.

“Notable personalities to be honoured at the event include the Edo State Gov. Mr Godwin Obaseki, as the sport governor of the Year and Ned Nwoko, President Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation, as the sport man of the year.

“Others are Sunday Dare, Minister of Youth and Sport Development as sport Icon of the Year, while Mr Philip Shaibu, Deputy Governor of Edo State, as Best Deputy Governor on Sport of the Year.

“Sunday Dare has done well in terms of sports development and administration and for Ned Nwoko, he built a magnificent sports centre at the Ambrose Alli University in Ekpoma,” Ebahor said.

According to him, the likes of Habu Gumel, President, Nigeria Olympic Committee, Tony Okowa, Executive Chairman Delta State Sport Commission and Tajudeen Disu, who is the Executive Chairman Surulere Local Government Area, will also be honoured.

He added that Mr Vincent Okumagba, President Super Eagles Supporters Club of Nigeria and others were chosen for the award because of their contributions to sports development, provision of sports infrastructure and talents discovery in the country.

Joseph Cole, an ex-international who is a member of the award committee said guests were invited from within and outside the country to grace the occasion in Benin City on March 25.

Cole who played for Maccabi Haifa FC in Israel, Ranger International FC of Enugu, Dolphins as well as Sharks FC of Port Harcourt said that Delta State Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa, would also be honoured for hosting a successful Athletics championship.

“At the same time, Gov. Okowa has been encouraging the Super Eagles in successfully executing their matches,” Cole said.

Daniel Ishiekwene, Proprietor, Olympic Hybrid, an Abuja based football club, said that the country would be the hotbed for players and athletes when government began to recognise and appreciate contributions of individuals and groups in sports development. (NAN)