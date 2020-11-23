Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has earmarked N20.8 billion for the education sector in 2021 to sustain the gains recorded in the sector by the administration in the first term.

The governor, in a statement, said the government will be committing N12.9 billion to expanding the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (EdoBEST) programme to ensure the roll out of the initiative to other sections of the basic education scheme in the state, specifically from Basic 7 to 9.

Obaseki said investment would be made to ensure the success of the Edo Supporting Teachers to Achieve Results (Edo STAR) Teaching Fellowship Programme, which is a three-year training and field experience/employment programme for teachers and aspiring teachers who would be migrated into the state’s civil service upon satisfactory performance.

“Taking cognisance of the fact that quality education underpins our developmental aspirations, our targets in strengthening the education system would not be compromised.

“In essence, we would be committing 12.9bn to the Edo Basic Education Sector Transformation (Edo-BEST) programme. This would sustain gains made and ensure the roll out of the programme to other sections of the basic education scheme in the state, specifically from Basic 7 to 9.

“To further institutionalize the EdoBEST program, we would be launching the Edo STAR Teaching Fellows program. This is a unique 3-year Fellowship Program, designed for teachers and aspiring teachers in Primary and Junior Secondary Schools.”