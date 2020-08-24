The candidate of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP), Governor Godwin Obaseki, has vowed to tame aggressors called ‘lions and tigers’ sponsored to cause violence in the election.

He made the promise while campaigning at Ward 10 on Saturday in Opoji, Esan Central Local Government Area of Edo State.

This followed alleged intelligence report, urging him to suspend his campaign at the maternal home of a prominent politician in the town.

The governor, ‎while urging PDP members and supporters not to succumb to threats, said “We will tame the lions and tigers” in Edo State.

He assured residents of the area that “adequate security would be provided on election day”.

Obaseki promised to construct the Opoji-Irrua road and attract more development to the area if re-elected.

‎Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party in ward 9 of Egor Local Government Area of the state has declared that with the support of God and the people’s vote, Obaseki would emerge winner at governorship polls.

A party leader in the ward, Nosa Adams, made the declaration during a road-walk organised to show their support for the governorship candidate of the party, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, and his deputy, Philip Shaibu.

He said with the large number of people recorded, he was optimistic Obaseki has support of majority of the people and will win in the forthcoming election.

He added that, though the other party relies on the Federal Government’s might, the PDP in the state, Egor LG, rely on God and votes of the people, stressing that no one will change the mandate of the people and God.

“ You can see the euphoria and support; you can see the commitment from our party members and the voters who are out with us here to show Obaseki that they appreciate what he has been doing in Edo State.

“So, we are very hopeful that with the support of the voters, I mean the backing of the electorate, nobody can change the will of the people and God.

“They are relying on federal might, we have always told them that we rely on God and people’s might. The people and God’s might will always prevail”, he said.