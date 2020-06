Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki today visited his Rivers state counterpart Nyesom Wike, at the government house in Port Harcourt.

It is not yet clear the reason for the visit but political analysts say it will not be unconnected with the alleged planned defection of the Edo governor from the All Progressive Congress (APC) party.

The embattled Edo governor was last week given a shocker by his party which disqualified him from participating in the party primaries