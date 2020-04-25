Tony Osauzo, Benin

The Special Adviser to the Edo State Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, has said that Governor Godwin Obaseki is yet to receive any official communication of the resignation of the Chief of Staff, Mr. Taiwo Akerele, noting that the story has only been making the rounds on social media.

In a terse statement yesterday, Osagie said “In the past few hours, it emerged on social media that the Chief of Staff, Mr. Taiwo Akerele, has resigned his appointment with the Edo State Government.

‎”While the governor has not received any formal communication to this effect, he believes that this is a personal decision of Mr. Akerele.

“However, whenever the resignation letter gets to the governor, he would accept it, and he wishes Akerele all the best in his future endeavours”, the statement said.