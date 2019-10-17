Tony Osauzo, Benin

Governor Godwin Obaseki would win the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries because those opposing his second term bid are not in control of the party structure, Mr. Taiwo Akerele, has said.

Akerele, who is the Chief of Staff to the Edo Governor, faulted comments by some supporters of ex-governor Adams Oshiomhole and National Chairman of the party that Obaseki was not continuing with projects and policies of his (Oshiomhole’s) administration, pointing out that it was not proper for the governor to continue with certain bad policies.

He said there was no decision taken by Governor Obaseki that the party structure was not carried along.

“If the governor wanted to be a dictator, he would take charge and not concede these decisions. He does not want to appropriate authority to himself. He wants the will of the people to prevail. He had come under pressure to be in charge of the party but he said no, that there is a party structure.

“There is continuity everywhere. Was the governor not given an award recently by the Nigeria Union of Teachers? It was as a result of the fact that we continued from where the former government stopped, which we were part of. The former government built structures but now we are building the human capacity in the schools. We are now training teachers. That was not the priority of the former government. It made sure the roofs were not leaking, to make sure there are tables and chairs.

“We have to move and progress. We have to now train the human beings teaching the students and we have committed huge resources into building the capacity of teachers.

“They should leave the governor to work and allow him be the leader of the party in the state. There cannot be two Captains in a ship”, Akerele said.