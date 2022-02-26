From Tony Osauzo, Benin

A former Special Adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, Mr Ikponmwosa Omorodion, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the All Progressives Congress (APC).‎

Omorodion who announced his defection from the PDP at Iguogun, near Iguobazuwa in Ovia South West Local Government Area of Edo State, described it as the “Return of the Prodigal Son”, saying that he was inspired to return to the APC based on the good work of Mr. Dennis Idahosa, who represents the Ovia Federal Constituency in the National Assembly (NASS).

The former Specia Adviser who defected along with some PDP bigwigs in the government area, said they want to add value to the APC in Ovia South West Local Government and the State in general.

Describing their home coming as eventful, Omorodion said “We know where we are coming from and we know the stuff we are made of. The reason for our defection is that we have seen it and not what we heard.

“We have had history as a people in the federal constituency. Some of us have come of age to know those that have represented us in the past.

“Today, even to the blind, when you talk of constituency projects, Ovia has never had it this good, even in the entire state. No representative since 1999 that has given effective representation to their people like Dennis Idahosa.

“History will not forgive us if we don’t align with him (Idahosa) to continue in the same stead and we cannot be seen to be working with him from the other side.

“We have come to work to support APC and most importantly, to support Dennis Idahosa”.

The Chairman of the APC in Ovia South West, Mr Emmanuel Ogbomo, while receiving the defectors, said in APC, there is no new or old members, everyone has equal rights.

He said he was confident of the ability of the defectors to add value to the party, haven worked with them during the 21 years when he was with them in the PDP.

“We all have equal rights and must see ourselves as leaders of the party in the local government”, he added.

On his part, Idahosa who commended the defectors for their bold step, tasked them to immediately start working for the party.