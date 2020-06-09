Tony Osauzo, Benin

A governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the Edo State September gubernatorial election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has described as illogical, argument by governor Godwin Obaseki that direct mode of primary would aid the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

In a statement signed by Prince John Mayaki, the Director of Communication and Media of his Campaign Organization, Ize-Iyamu dismissed claims by Obaseki that a direct primary would pose a public health risk amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but instead accused the governor of politicizing the state’s COVID-19 situation in his clamour for an indirect primary that he allegedly plans to rig.

“‎We have watched and listened with amusement, the very unintelligent argument being canvassed by Governor Godwin Obaseki and his clan of jesters in an attempt to stop the APC from holding a governorship primary election in Edo State.

“Obaseki’s argument that conducting direct primaries would aid the spread of Coronavirus is most illogical. What would rather aid the spread of the pandemic is indirect primary, his preferred mode, where over 5, 000 delegates and officials, including journalists, would have to crow at Dr. Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in total disregard to the social distancing precautionary measure, one of the protocols put in place to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

“On the contrary, the direct mode of primary, apart from being more democratic as it involves all party members voting in their wards to nominate their preferred governorship aspirant, would take place in open field or space in a disperse manner with very few delegates, thus ensuring observance of social distancing.

“Notwithstanding, governor Obaseki trying to hide under the excuse of fear of the spread of Coronavirus is an afterthought and indeed a very poor excuse‎ to avoid imminent defeat at the party direct primaries.

“The governor would have been taken seriously in his ‘concern’ about the spread of COVID-19 when the first index case occurred in Edo and he locked down the state, but he refused to do so against advice from the Oba of Benin and the State Council of Traditional Rulers and other well-meaning citizens of the state. Why the sudden realization of the spread of Coronavirus only on the eve APC governorship primary election?

“In any case, will INEC conduct indirect governorship election for Edo State because of COVID-19?”, the statement queried.

It said “allegation against the embattled Governor that his epidemiological study, with no proof of its existence and authenticity, was manipulated”, has turned out correct, adding that “Godwin Obaseki is merely wielding it as a political tool to impose on the APC an indirect primary he plans to rig following his realization that he has lost the support of the majority of party members”.