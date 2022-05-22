From Tony Osauzo and Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Yesterday’s conduct of primary elections to elect State and National Assembly candidates for the PDP ahead of next year general elections was signedposted by parallel elections to reflect the lingering crisis in the party between Governor Godwin Obaseki’s led and Chief Dan Orbih factions.

Some of the areas parallel primaries reportedly took place were Owan West and Owan-East, Ekpoma, Esan West Local Government Area, Iguozuwa in Ovia South-West Local Government Area, Auchi in Etsako West Local Government Area, Igarra and Ibillo in Akoko-Edo Local Aovernment Area.

It was however learnt that virtually all the aspirants supported by the governor for the House of Assembly and House of Representatives tickets in emerged as candidates.

In Oredo Local Government Area which has two constituency seats in the state house of assembly and one seat in the House of Representatives, Sunny Aguebor emerged as the House of Representatives candidate while Dr. Aisosa Amadasun emerged as the House of Assembly candidate for Oredo West and Uyi Omosigho for Oredo East constituency.

In Egor constituency, Henry Okhuarobo emerged as the House of Assembly candidate while Natasha Osawaru clinched the ticket for Ikpoba-Okha. Hon Jude Ise-Idehen was elected as candidate of the party for Egor/Ikpoba-Okha federal constituency for the House of Representatives.

Similarly, in Edo Central, Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon Marcus Onobun, emerged as the candidate for House of Representatives for Esan West/Esan Central/Igueben Federal Constituency.

In Edo North Obaseki’s men including former Speaker, Kabiru Adjoto emerged as House of representatives for Akoko-Edo federal constituency while former deputy speaker, Yekini Idaiye and current Commissioner for Community and Chieftaincy, Donald Okogbe, emerged as candidates for House of Assembly for Akoko-Edo Constituency I and II.

It was the same pattern for Owan federal constituency where Hon. Jimoh Ijegbai emerged as the candidate for the House of Representatives while Blessing Agbebaku emerged as the candidate for Owan West into the House of Assembly.

Commenting on the conduct of the primaries, the Commissioner for Information, Adaze Ewanta, described it as a free and fair and denied report of parallel congress.

“Here in Egor, this is the designated place for the primary. All the security agencies are here as you can see so I am not aware of any parallel primary”.