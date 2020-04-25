Tony Osauzo, Benin

‎Chief of Staff to Governor Godwin of Edo State, Mr. Taiwo Akerele, has resigned his appointment.

In his letter of resignation to the governor dated April 25, 2020, Akerele said‎ “My decision to exit the government is based on administrative and governance grounds”.

Besides, he said he was going private as he part ways with the government based on principles.

“I am solidly with His excellency Mr Godwin Obaseki in his quest to transform Edo state. His mission and vision resonates with mine.

“This is all I have to say, I will like to be given opportunity to go private as I part ways administratively with the government based on principles.

“I thank his excellency for the opportunity given to me to serve in this capacity and also thanks to His Royal Majesty, Oba of Benin, Oba Ewuare II for his immense leadership and support during the period I served in this capacity. May his reign be long and peaceful. Amen”, part of his resignation letter read.