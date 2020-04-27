Tony Osauzo, Benin

Acting State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Col. David Imuse (rtd), has congratulated the former Chief of Staff to Governor Godwin Obaseki, Taiwo Akerele, for the courage and wisdom he displayed in resigning from the state government.

In a statement in Benin City, Imuse said the government of Obaseki has failed to meet the yearnings and well-being of the people of Edo State and the APC, the party that bought him to power.

“It has been very unfortunate that a governor that was elected via a political party suddenly grew to be rude, insubordinate and never meant well for the party through which he was elected.

“The APC as a disciplined political party believes in party supremacy, loyalty to constituted authority and to act otherwise is very alien to the party. I condemn the use of hoodlums, thugs and security agents to harass Akerele for his wise decision in very severe terms by Governor Obaseki”, Imuse said.

He appealed to other party members who had found themselves in the same shoes Akerele found himself to come to the main stream of the party, adding that the APC is a large party where there is no discrimination or need for new joiners but co-owners of the party.

He, therefore, appealed to APC in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area in the state where Akerele comes from, to lift the party to greater heights.

