The All Progressives Congress (APC), National chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has described the report of his collaboration with 12 state Assembly lawmakers to impeach the governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, as a figment of the writer’s imagination, begging that he should be left out of the controversy.

Speaking through his SA Media, Simon Ibegbulam, the immediate past governor of Edo State described the report of his involvement in the alleged plan to impeach the governor as a tissue of lies adding that he won’t dissipate energy reacting to such.

“Nothing concerns Oshiomhole with such plan and they should leave him out of it. The report on such plan is a figment of their imagination. We don’t have the time to react to such report,” he said.