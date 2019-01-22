Efforts by the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, to turn the state into a hub of industrial activities have received further assurance from the China, with the roll out of the implementation of the Chinese government’s belt and road initiative in Nigeria.

Chinese officials made the disclosure at a Forum on the Belt and Road Initiative and Production Capacity Cooperation between China and Nigeria, held in Lagos, on Sunday, to mark the Chinese New Year.

Governor Obaseki was a special guest at the Chinese Consulate in Nigeria, to mark the celebration and, also, streamline plans in the realisation of the Asian country’s belt and road initiative in the country.

The event was attended by top members of the Chinese government’s delegation to Nigeria, as well as top functionaries from the Edo State government, among others.

Governor Obaseki has had a robust partnership with the Chinese government, which crystallised in the attraction of big-ticket projects from China to Edo State, as well as the handling of the projects by reputable Chinese companies.

The projects include the Benin Industrial Park and Free Trade Zone, as well as the construction of the Benin River Port, which is to be handled by China Harbour Engineering Company Limited (CHEC).

The 1,000bpd Benin Modular Refinery is also to be built by a Chinese consortium, including Peiyang Chemical Company Limited (PCC), SINOPEC and others.

According to the governor, the Edo State government is deeply connected with the belt and road initiative and is happy that the initiative will be implemented from 2019.

He said the state government is excited about the prospects and has made initial commitment for some of the projects she is developing, in partnership with Chinese firms, to ensure their quick realisation.

A consulate official commended the governor and the Chinese Ambassador to Nigeria, Zhou Pingjian, for gracing the event and noted that the initiative is being implemented after President Muhammadu Buhari met with Chinese President, Xi Jinping, in Beijing, to agree on stronger ties between both countries.

He said: “2019 is the first year of implementation of the outcome of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation.”

The summit, according to the official, “launches eight major initiatives including industrial promotion, infrastructure connectivity, trade facilitation, green development, capacity building, healthcare, people-to-people exchange and peace and security.”