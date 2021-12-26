By Cosmas Omegoh

There is excitement in Benin City the Edo State capital as government ramps up its Light-up Edo project following the installation of street lights to recreate night life and the economy of the state and further enhance the security of life and property of the citizenry.

Residents of the state are lauding the Governor Godwin Obaseki for his efforts as the phase one of the project nears completion, with streets light already installed on Stadium Road, among other important roads in the city.

A resident of Stadium Road, Kenneth Ukoha, said that “with the new look of his street the commitment of Governor Godwin Obaseki towards transforming the state into a preferred destination for business and tourism is not in doubt.”

Eguasa Godspower, another Benin City resident said: “The governor has not only positioned the state for global competitiveness, but has also helped in improving the standard of living of its citizens. Edo State is a major business hub linking the northern, southern, western and eastern regions of Nigeria and as such, the strategic approach of the governor can be clearly linked to the principle of comparative advantage as developed by the 19th century British economist, David Ricardo. Edo State is being transformed into an electricity hub via the ongoing Edo electricity initiative, thus, making Edo a centre of attraction for investment growth and expansion.”

He added: “We are happy that the governor is committed to improving our welfare and standard of living.

“Looking at the level of insecurity and criminal activities witnessed before now in this area during night hours, our heart is much at peace now because we are very optimistic that these street lights will help to reduce crime rate and improve our night life even as some traders can now sell late at night,” a group of Stadium Road residents said.