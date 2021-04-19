From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, said the claims by Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, that Federal Government printed about N60 billion to share to the federating units in March, could not be regarded as spurious.

Meanwhile, Governor Wike has challenged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to unequivocally declare, if money was printed or not.

The governor stated this while briefing journalists shortly after he attended the child dedication of Mr and Mrs Uche Nwosu, yesterday.

His word: “Obaseki was in APC; so, he understands them. So, Obaseki couldn’t have come from the blues to say they printed N60 billion. He knows them’.

Wike said it was regrettable that instead of the Governor of Central Bank, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, to address the issue raised by Govenor Obaseki, he opted to issue a veiled threat to states to pay back bailout loan given to them by the federal government.

“Instead of answering the question, he ( Emefiele) said governors have to pay back the bailout loan. Bailout is a loan, if you want to take it, go and take it.But, answer the question whether money was printed or not printed.”

The governor said his decision to attend Uche Nwosu’s (the son in law of former Imo State governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha) child dedication, was devoid of politics or political affiliation.

He explained that his relationship with Senator Okorocha, who is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) started in 1999, when he (Wike) was the chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“I’ve known him (Okorocha) since 1999, when I was chairman of council. I didn’t know him today; so, I don’t because of politics or whatever it is, abandon people. It is my character to always keep my friendship with people. It is not based on party or politics. Friendship is friendship”.

Governor Wike urged Senator Okorocha and his wife not to be dispirited by the political persecution they were currently facing.

According to him, the kind of political battle they have been through would cause them to rely on God and not on their mortal strength.

He further charged Senator Okorocha to consider joining hands with Nigerians, who are determined to pull Nigeria from the brinks of economic collapse to path of economic prosperity.

Rivers governor lauded Nwosu and his wife, Uloma, for organizing the praise and worship church service to dedicate their son to God.