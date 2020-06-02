Tony Osauzo, Benin

A former Chief of Staff to governor Godwin Obaseki, Taiwo Akerele, has reacted to the governor’s overture for peace with his predecessor and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, saying that his position that dialogue and fence mending was the way out of the crisis has vindicated him.

Akerele, who recently resigned his appointment due to what he called ‘administrative lapses’, said he had always maintained that the crisis between his former boss and Oshiomhole was political and could always be resolved through dialogue.

“But at the end I was called all sorts of names by people who want to make money and enjoy themselves during the crisis.

“My position has always been that we are one big family, Oshiomhole is our father not just being a former governor of the state but also the current national chairman of our party and that Governor Obaseki remains the leader of the party in the state. I said Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is our man anytime any day and he is best of friends with Godwin Obaseki and what was happening was a normal political disagreement which is settleable. Every other issue is subsumed under this sub issue.

“I had maintained that, in any case, no matter the degree of war, dialogue and peaceful settlement remains the ultimate but rather than taking this step, I was vilified by some persons who believed that the only way to show loyalty is how much they attack somebody who is opposed to their principal; and in any case you will now discover that what they do or say is for pecuniary interest and not necessarily to help the course of their principal,’ Akerele said.