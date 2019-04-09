To further demonstrate the state government’s commitment to driving pension reforms for the benefit of the state’s civil servants, Edo State acting Governor, Philip Shaibu, has disbursed N21.5 million to eight families of deceased civil servants, who are covered by the Group Life Insurance Policy and died while in active service.

Presenting the cheques to the families, Shaibu said the event was the third time cheques would be presented to families of deceased civil servants. He noted that the state government has, so far, paid N28.7 million to families of deceased civil servants who are beneficiaries of the state contributory pension scheme.

The acting governor thanked Metropolitan Life Insurance Company for providing cover for all the employees enrolled under Edo State Contributory Pension Scheme.

“This is the third time Edo State government would give out cheques to families of deceased civil servants since the state commenced the contributory pension scheme.

“The first beneficiaries got their cheques on July 31, 2018, the second batch got theirs on October 30, 2018, while the third batch of cheques is presented today, April 8, 2019. The total we have disbursed, so far, is N28,700,450.64. Today, we are presenting N21,594,575.20 to eight families of deceased civil servants,” he said.