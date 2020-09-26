Tony osauzo, Benin

The re-election of Governor Godwin Obaseki for a second term of office has finally put a nail to the activities of godfatherism in the state,‎ Edo citizens in Diaspora said in a statement while reacting to his victory at the just concluded governorship election.

‎Besides, the group, on the platform of Edo Redemption Movement (ERM), said the outcome of the poll was a clear reward for hard work and a clear demonstration of Obaseki’s acceptability by the majority of Edo people.

‎It noted that the governorship election has set a precedent in Nigeria, adding, “The victory of Governor Godwin Obaseki marks a new dawn in Nigerian politics and we feel there is need for us to come together to dine and wine and to appreciate God for the victory”.

Coordinator of the group, Prince Idemudia Okojie, who had earlier predicted the victory of Godwin Obaseki at the poll, while congratulating the governor for his re-election, said what transpired was an indication that Edo people can no longer be taken for granted by self-styled godfathers who don’t mean well for the development of the state.

He added that Obaseki’s victory has further united not only the state but also foster regional unity especially in the Niger Delta region, just as he urged the governor to continue with his populist policy for the people.

“Your victory is a victory for the Esan people, Edolites and the United States of Niger-Delta. You promised to end godfatherism and you did. Edo no be lagos, You silenced the self- acclaimed National leader of APC.

“Edolites voted massively and stood firm to defend their madate, it shows that the hand of God is truly on our dear state. The lions and the tigers have been finally caged to the zoo where they belong.

‎”Your victory is a major pointer that politics today is tilting towards meritocracy and not godfatherism.

“The best way to thank the good people of Edo State that gave you this mandate, is giving it your best short and delivering on your campaign promises. A lot of trust and confidence has been bestowed upon you and we expect that you would not disappoint”, Okojie said.