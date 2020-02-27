Tony Osauzo, Benin

Following far-reaching reforms and programmes by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration, Edo State has been ranked second highest in developmental strides among states controlled by All Progressives Congress (APC) by the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) peer-review mechanism.

In a report by PGF Director General, Salihu Lukman, the forum revealed that Edo State was on a steady progression with 12 developmental initiatives for January, spreading across health, education, infrastructure, economy, agriculture, sports, justice and sensitisation.

The report entitled: “January 2020 Progressives Strides – Tracking Development Initiatives in APC States,” represented the performance of all states in terms of development.

“The entries for this edition witnessed more improvement as regards developmental strides collated from the forum states. The information collated was readily available on public platforms and same reported to the secretariat.

“In general, there is an all-round increase in the pattern of initiatives introduced by the states with Gombe State recording the most initiatives of this month with 16 strides, spreading across health, education, infrastructure, economy, agriculture, sports and justice and sensitisation.

“Edo follows with 12 strides and Kaduna follows with 11. Borno and Kwara record 10 strides each followed by Kano and Katsina with nine each. Lagos and Osun get eight strides each; Ekiti, Kebbi and Yobe follow with seven each. Niger records six strides while Ondo follows with five, and lastly Jigawa, Kogi, Nasarawa and Plateau States get three strides each.

“The overall characteristics of this edition showed that all states in the forum were represented and featured in this edition. Thirty percent of information attributed to primary sources and 70 percent from secondary sources.

“We hope to further engage state officials so as to improve on receiving information directly, as the secretariat is utilising all channels for publicising these in addition to those used by the states for a wider reach.”

Meanwhile, an aide to Governor Obaseki, Kaycee Osamwonyi, has been suspended from APC for allegedly engaging in acts of thuggery, hooliganism and causing factions within the party. Kaycee was suspended by APC leaders in Ward 6 of Uhunmwode Local Government Area of Edo State.

The motion for Osamwonyi’s suspension was moved by Harrison Orobor and adopted by party members present at the meeting.

Other reasons given for Osamwonyi’s suspension were that he allegedly engaged in activities that have brought the APC to ridicule and opprobrium in Ward 06 and promoting subversion and breaches of the party constitution.

Following his suspension, a disciplinary committee was set up to look into the allegations against him. The committee has two weeks to submit its report.