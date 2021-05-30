From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

A cheiftain of People’s Democratic Party, (PDP), Edo State chapter, Hon Henry Duke Tenebe, yesterday, said he was not surprised at the outcome of the Supreme Court judgement which ruled in favour of governor Godwin Obaseki saying the All Progressives Congress (APC) has no case to argue at the first instance.

He also lashed out on the APC leaders in the state for leading their people on a journey destined for nowhere.

Hon Tenebe said this in Benin while reacting to the just delivered Supreme Court judgement which cleared Obaseki of all charges leveled against him by the state opposition party, APC.

According to him “The APC leaders knew from the onset that they were on a wild goose chase but refused “to retrace their steps because of ego and pride, now that their ego has been fatally bruised, one wonders what their next line of action would be.”

Recall that the Supreme Court had, in a landmark ruling delivered in Abuja, upheld an earlier judgement reaffirming Godwin Obaseki as Edo State governor.

Tenebe enjoined APC leaders in the state to stop using the court cases to hoodwink its members, noting that they would always meet their waterloo since they have chosen to be “bad losers”.

Referring to the futility of the APC’s attempt to unseat a God ordained governor, he said, Obaseki is like an iroko tree which those who tried to shake it found themselves shaken by its might and awe.

He further described the Supreme Court verdict as a vindication of the will of God and the people of Edo state.

Governor Obaseki had earlier in his victory statement corroborated the position of Hon Tenebe, when he said that the ruling has put to rest the “diabolical controversy contrived by opposition elements over my credentials and out to shame the individuals that sought to swindle Edo people with falsehood and lies in pursuit of pecuniary gains”.

He congratulated governor Obaseki and his deputy, Shaibu on their deserved victory and enjoined the people of the state to continue to render undiluted understanding and support as the administration strives to turn the state into an economic hub.