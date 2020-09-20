Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors Forum, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State has described the reelection of Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, for a second term, as a rejection of imposition.

Tambuwal, in a congratulatory message to Obaseki, on Sunday, said Edo governor’s reelection is a testament to the triumph of justice, hard work and reward for governor’s efforts in improving the state.

The Sokoto governor charged Obaseki to reciprocate the support of Edo people by sustaining good governance and accountability to the citizens, who have invested their trust and confidence.

“As the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the election, you validated the well known fact that Edo State is truly a PDP dominated State. It is a resounding endorsement by Edo people of your performance in the last 4 years. It is an absolute rejection by Edolites of Godfatherism and imposition of their leaders by forces from outside the State.

“Your election has rekindled the hope of Nigerians, that a free and fair election is still possible in Nigeria.

“We single out INEC, the electoral umpire for special commendation as it didn’t allow itself as an institution to be manipulated into subverting the clearly expressed will and wishes of the people of Edo State.

“We applaud the security agencies for their fairness and relative neutrality in the conduct of the elections.

“In all these, special thanks must go to the President, Commander in Chief, Muhammadu Buhari, for keeping his word not to unduly interfere in the elections by using state machinery.

“We in the PDP Governors’ Forum wishes to place on record our appreciation of the hardwork, dedication and commitment exhibited by the National Chairman of the PDP, the PDP National Working Committee, the leadership and members of the Edo State Chapter of the party and in particular the Edo PDP Campaign Council led by His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Wike and other Governors of the PDP,” Tambuwal stated.