Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has said that the victory of his Edo state counterpart, Godwin Obaseki, as the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming governorship election affirms the internal democracy within PDP and the party’s capacity to provide greater development to Edo people under the present administration.

Ortom in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Terver Akase, described the Edo PDP primaries which produced Obaseki as its candidate as peaceful and transparent.

“He expresses optimism that Governor Obaseki will maximize the goodwill and confidence Edo people have in him and continue to selflessly serve them in the next four years.

“He calls on the people of Edo to sustain their support for Governor Obaseki to enable him to succeed,” the statement read in part.