Immediate past Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki congratulated Obaseki, for his re-election which he described as having several symbolic representations for Nigeria and her democracy.

Saraki in a statement from his Media Office in Abuja stated that Obaseki’s victory at the elections represented the determination of the good people of Edo to decide who governs the state and to ensure their votes count at all times.

“The result of the Edo election represents the true wish of the people who stood firmly behind their Governor against power mongers who were determined to foist their choice on the people. It represents the will of the people to vote in free, fair, credible and peaceful elections. The people of Edo State who had sleepless nights in order to protect their votes, those who rejected the cash being thrown around to buy their votes and the intimidation to force them to compromise their belief, deserve our praise. Therefore, my congratulations go to all the people of Edo State.

“Let me give kudos to the leaders and governors in our party, the PDP, for working together to achieve this victory. The PDP leaders and members in Edo State who whole-heartedly accepted Governor Obaseki since he joined the party and co-operated with him to bring about this victory deserve to be appreciated”, he added.